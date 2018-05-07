Nigerian Couple Caught With Heroin, Cocaine, Drug Money In India (Photo)

The accused in STF custody in Mohali. (Photo:Tribune India)

The Special Task Force (STF), Mohali, on Wednesday arrested two Nigerian nationals, including a woman, with 50 grams of heroin, 50-gram cocaine and Rs 40,000 drug money.

The accused have been identified as Jude Justin and his partner Raaita, who were staying in a rented accommodation in Sector 80 here.

Rajinder Singh Sohal, SP, STF, Mohali unit, said the accused were arrested at a naka at Mauli chowk in Sector 80. Besides contraband and drug money, the police also recovered a weighing scale and 10 polythene packets from their possession.

The police said during interrogation, the duo revealed that they procured narcotics from Delhi and supplied them to customers and college students in Mohali.

STF sleuths said the accused could not produce any valid visa, passport or supporting documents for their stay in India.

An STF official said the accused were ‘couriers’, who were paid for each delivery to supply drugs in Chandigarh, Mohali and Kharar.

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act, 1985, and the Foreigners Act, 1946, at the STF police station in Phase IV.

The accused were produced in court on Thursday and sent to police remand.

