Local News

Nigerian Diplomat Allegedly Killed By A Woman Buried Amid Tears In Katsina (Photo)

The late Habibu Almustapha was buried yesterday

A Nigerian diplomat who was a deputy comptroller, Nigerian immigration service, Habibu Almustapha has been buried. He was buried on Saturday.

The deceased body arrived at Aminu Kano international airport at around 3 pm and was later accompanied by top officers of the Nigerian immigration services to his home at Sabuwar Unguwa in Katsina at exactly 4:35 pm.

Alaramma Malam Shehu led the funeral prayers and was buried according to Islamic rites at Danmarna cemetery in Katsina.

It been recalled that Mr. Habibu Almustapha was found dead on Thursday the 10th of May 2018 at his home in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, according to two security sources.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed his death through the spokesperson of the ministry, Tope Elias-Fatile in a WhatsApp message on Thursday in Abuja.

Dubai-based al-Arabiya television identified the diplomat as the consul general and described his death as an “assassination.”

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Tope Ella-Fatile, says the identity of the suspected killer of Mr. Almustapha has been released.

The report indicated that the suspect is a Sudanese of Nigerian origin.  She was identified as Miss Inas Khalid Maikano. She attended Prime College in Kano and now lives in Khartoum Sudan. She is a student at the Sudanese-Canadian College in Khartoum.

She has since been arrested and detained by the security agency in Sudan.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Dino Melaye Mocks APC After Returning To Social Media

Born-again Actress, Tonto Dike Ministers To Over 7,000 Youths At ECG Church In South Africa (Photos)

Soldiers Shoot Dead Two Female Suicide Bombers Trying To Infiltrate Military Base (Photo)

Daddy Duties: Singer, Flavour Shares Adorable Photos With His Pretty Daughters In Arsenal Jerseys

Drama As Enugu Bishop And Minister Fight Over Late Ekwueme’s Missing 200,000 Pounds Medical Bill Refund

FA Cup Final: Conte Reveals Secret To Win Over Man United, Speaks On Chelsea Future

#BBNaija: Tobi and Alex Rock Matching Outfit To An Event (Photos)

Biafra: IPOB Blows Hot, Reveals What Will Happen During Ohanaeze Ndigbo Summit Tomorrow

#BBNaija: Controversy As Alex Mistakenly Posts Picture Of Herself And Mystery ‘Man’ In Bed (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *