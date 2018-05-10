Gossip, News

Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead In Sudan


Although the name of the diplomat was not revealed, the agency quoted two security sources as confirming the death, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

A Nigerian diplomat has been found dead inside his home in Khartoum, capital of Sudan, NAN is reporting.




Trending Now:


Although the name of the diplomat was not revealed, the agency quoted two security sources as confirming the death, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

Details later…

READ ALSO:  Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. (Photos)


Tags

You may also like

Husbands Pay Housewives Salaries – Waje, Dencia & Eku Edewor React

Forte Oil signs agreement with Chevron to become sole distributor of Texaco lubricants

See what your favorite Nigerian female celebrities look like without their makeup (Photos)

AG Dangote begins reconstruction of second phase of Apapa/Wharf Road project

VP Osinbajo To Meet With World Bank’s Officials In Abuja On Thursday

Singer, Henry Knight Blasts Peter Okoye, Accuses Him Of Theft

Nigeria’s oil production rebounds to 2.07m bpd in April – Ministry

8 BB Naija 2018 Female Housemates That Have Shown Their Unique Sense Of Style – Cee-C And BamBam Have Got All Eyes On Them (Photos)

Ladies beware: 18 Unfortunate Signs You’re Dealing With A F*ckboy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *