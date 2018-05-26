Nigerian Family Disowns Daughter Seeking to Marry a Woman

A Nigerian family from Ogun state has disowned their daughter, Shalom Shoremi, applying to court to enable her t marry a woman.

In a newspaper advertorial, the Shoremi family announced that it has disowned their daughter, Shalom for seeking to marry a woman. The family wrote:

“The attention of Shoremi Family of Ogun State has been drawn to an application for a special marriage license sought by Shalom T. Shoremi,” the advertorial read. “She had requested for a special marriage license at the Federal Marriage Registry on 22nd of March, 2018 to allow her consummate a same sex marriage, which was rejected as it in variance with the marriage Act of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria. “The family is disassociating itself from the move and has served ties with her. “We also disown her on the grounds that what she planned to do is against the law in Nigeria. “She will also not be entitled to anything from the family inheritance.”

Recall that Former President Goodluck Jonathan had signed the anti-gay bill into law in January 2014, therefore when reportedly approached a federal marriage registry for approval to consummate her marriage to her partner, the application was rejected.

Same-sex marriage probation act of 2014, prescribes 14 years imprisonment for those convicted of homosexuality.