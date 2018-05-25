Local News

Nigerian Family Publicly Disowns Daughter On National Newspaper Over Same S*x Marriage (Photo)

 

A family which has become really disgusted with their daughter for her lesbian practices, has disowned the woman.

The woman identified as Shalom T. Shoremi, was public disowned by her family members who decided to announce their separation from her on a national newspaper. 

According to them, Shalom has requested for a special marriage license at the Federal Marriage Registry to allow her consummate a same s*x marriage with another woman. This is why they are severing ties with her.

It is public knowledge that Nigeria, as a really religious nation, generally frowns at homosexual activities. In fact, gay people are condemned in virtually every quarter and even the law does not permit an open practice of homosexuality.

It is therefore no surprise that the family is doing this.

