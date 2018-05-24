Nigerian First Class Student Who Became A Lecturer At 24 Graduates From Harvard In Flying Colours (Photos)

Kenneth Ononeze Okwor

A brilliant Nigerian man, Kenneth Ononeze Okwor has achieved great academic excellence in a distant land after graduating in style from Harvard University.

Kenneth who hails from Nsukka area of Enugu state obtained a Masters Degree (LLM) Harvard Law School as he graduated with his colleagues today in America.

The young man who graduated from the University of Jos, bagged a First class degree from the Nigerian Law School. He also made distinctions in Commercial Law, International Law and the Law of Evidence at University of Jos.

Kenneth Okwor became a lecturer of Corporate Law and Practice at 24 at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.

He made history at the Nigerian Law School after he was named the winner of ten prestigious awards.

Friends have taken to social media to congratulate him.

