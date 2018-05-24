Local News

Nigerian First Class Student Who Became A Lecturer At 24 Graduates From Harvard In Flying Colours (Photos)

Kenneth Ononeze Okwor

A brilliant Nigerian man, Kenneth Ononeze Okwor has achieved great academic excellence in a distant land after graduating in style from Harvard University. 

Kenneth who hails from Nsukka area of Enugu state obtained a Masters Degree (LLM) Harvard Law School as he graduated with his colleagues today in America.

The young man who graduated from the University of Jos, bagged a First class degree from the Nigerian Law School. He also made distinctions in Commercial Law, International Law and the Law of Evidence at University of Jos.

Kenneth Okwor became a lecturer of Corporate Law and Practice at 24 at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.

He made history at the Nigerian Law School after he was named the winner of ten prestigious awards.

Friends have taken to social media to congratulate him.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Recruitment Test: JAMB, Police Announce Date, Instructions For Shortlisted Applicants

Singer, Tiwa Savage Slays In New Photos

Naval Officer Arrested For Armed Robbery By SARS Officers

How University Student Got Electrocuted Inside A Village In Abuja

#BBNaija: Clad In Just Towel, Nina Glows As She’s Unveiled As Skincare Brand Ambassador (Photos)

Facebook Opens First African Technology Hub In Nigeria, To Empower 50,000 With Digital Training

Arsenal Stagnated Under Wenger – Aubameyang Explains

Ebola Outbreak: Serious Anxiety Spreads As Congo Team Arrive Nigeria On Friday

FG Has Not Awarded The 2nd Niger Bridge Contract – Reps Committee Reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *