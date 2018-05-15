Nigerian Footballer Killed In Motorcycle Accident 2 Months After His Wedding

Isah Hussaini

Niger Tornadoes FC player, Isah Hussaini, was last night, killed by a reckless motorcycle rider popularly called okada, along Maitumbi road, Minna, Niger State, minutes after playing in his club’s match against Kwara United.

The accident occurred in front of their family house.

He left behind his parents, siblings and his wife, whom he married, two months ago.

