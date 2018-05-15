Nigerian Footballer Killed In Motorcycle Accident 2 Months After His Wedding

Isah Hussaini
Niger Tornadoes FC player, Isah Hussaini, was last night, killed by a reckless motorcycle rider popularly called okada, along Maitumbi road, Minna, Niger State, minutes after playing in his club’s match against Kwara United.
The accident occurred in front of their family house.
He left behind his parents, siblings and his wife, whom he married, two months ago.
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!