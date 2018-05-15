Local News

Nigerian Footballer Killed In Motorcycle Accident 2 Months After His Wedding

 

Isah Hussaini

Niger Tornadoes FC player, Isah Hussaini, was last night, killed by a reckless motorcycle rider popularly called okada, along Maitumbi road, Minna, Niger State, minutes after playing in his club’s match against Kwara United.

The accident occurred in front of their family house.

He left behind his parents, siblings and his wife, whom he married, two months ago.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: MC Galaxy Blasts BBN Winner, Miracle

Nollywood Actress, Toyin Adewale Reunites With Her Singer-Son, Mayorkun After 2 Years

What Nerve! Nigerian Lady Shares The Love Letter Her Student Wrote To Her

Lazy Nigerian Youths: See The Billboards Erected In Akwa Ibom Over Buhari’s Statement In London (Photos)

EXPOSED: Davido Lied About Buying A Private Jet… Here’s The Detail Of A New Report

Driver Commits Suicide Over Unpaid Loan In Ondo

Senate Reveals What It Will Do If Suspended Lawmaker, Omo-Agege Tries To Resume Today

Unbelievable: Family Uses 8-Year-Old Girl As Suicide Bomber Against Police

BBNaija: Controversy As Throwback Bedroom Photo Of Alex With Ex-Lover Surfaces

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *