Local News

Nigerian Fraudster Jailed 2,670 Years By A Lagos Court (Photo)

Alhaji Ayobami Oseni sentenced to 2,670 years

An Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, has sentenced a property developer, Alhaji Ayobami Oseni, to 2,670 years imprisonment for duping 133 accommodation seekers of N25 million, a report by The Nation has revealed.

Oseni had pleaded guilty to 267 counts of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretenses and stealing.

Chief Magistrate O. O. Olatunji convicted Oseni to 10 years imprisonment with no option of fine on each of the 267 counts amounting to 2,670 years.

The sentences, which are to run concurrently, take effect from April 26, 2017 when Oseni was remanded in prison custody following the revocation of his bail.

Thus, the convict should spend only 10 years in jail, but if the one year he has spent in remand is deducted, his prison time reduces to nine years.

Oseni was prosecuted by the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) and the Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department (LASRETRAD).

The magistrate said the sentence, which is to run concurrently, takes effect from April 26, 2017 when Oseni was remanded in prison custody following the revocation of his bail.

Magistrate Olatunji also ordered the Lagos State Government to sell the building and share the proceeds among the 133 victims of the fraud.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

2023 Presidency: APC Dangles Carrot At Ekweremadu

Ali Baba Shares Recent WhatsApp Chat He Had With Actress, Aisha Abimbola Before Her Death

Nine Million Nigerians Lost Jobs Under Buhari – Ex CBN Boss, Moghalu

EFCC To Arraign Pastor Ize-Iyamu And Others Over Fraud (Photos)

Indian Manager Of Dangote Cement Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen

Heartbreaking: Groom Loses His Mother On The Day Of His Wedding In Fire Outbreak (Photos)

Griezmann Speaks On Atletico Madrid Future After Europa League Final Brace

TRENDING: Watch The Embarrassing Video Of IG Of Police, Ibrahim Idris Struggling To Read His Speech

Russia 2018 World Cup: Presidency Sets Target for Super Eagles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *