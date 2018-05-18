Nigerian Fraudster Jailed 2,670 Years By A Lagos Court (Photo)

Alhaji Ayobami Oseni sentenced to 2,670 years

An Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, has sentenced a property developer, Alhaji Ayobami Oseni, to 2,670 years imprisonment for duping 133 accommodation seekers of N25 million, a report by The Nation has revealed.

Oseni had pleaded guilty to 267 counts of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretenses and stealing.

Chief Magistrate O. O. Olatunji convicted Oseni to 10 years imprisonment with no option of fine on each of the 267 counts amounting to 2,670 years.

The sentences, which are to run concurrently, take effect from April 26, 2017 when Oseni was remanded in prison custody following the revocation of his bail.

Thus, the convict should spend only 10 years in jail, but if the one year he has spent in remand is deducted, his prison time reduces to nine years.

Oseni was prosecuted by the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) and the Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department (LASRETRAD).

Magistrate Olatunji also ordered the Lagos State Government to sell the building and share the proceeds among the 133 victims of the fraud.

