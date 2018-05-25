Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian lady blasts Kemi Olunloyo over attack on Linda Ikeji, says she has ordered Thunder from China

A Nigerian lady has jumped on the queue of the ongoing drama between Kemi Olunloyo and Linda Ikeji over the latter’s pregnancy.

Identified as Olatunbosun Labisi, she revealed that a parcel of Thunder is on its way to locate controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo in Ibadan for constantly attacking Linda Ikeji.

According to Olatunbosun Labisi who is a mother and wife, “the thunder was ordered from China, and is expected to arrive soon baring last minute.”

In a video she shared on her page which is going viral Olabisi said:

‘She’s been trolling Linda Ikeji ever since, who does Kemi Olunloyo think she is, As a matter of fact i have ordered for Thunder from China To Locate Kemi Olunloyo..”

Watch the video here:

