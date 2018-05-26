Nigerian lady cries out after a guy she met online threatened her

A Nigerian lady has taken to her social media page to out a guy, Seun she met online who threatened to ‘assassinate’ her.

According to her, she begun talking to the guy a while ago and when they decided to finally meet, the time wasn’t right for her cause it was midnight – this had the guy flair up and while chatting with her, he said he’d ‘assassinate’ her.

Sharing screenshots on her page, she wrote,

So I have been chatting with this guy for a few weeks, he kept asking me to come to his place somewhere in Ogun state, a place I have never heard of, I declined, and suggested he comes to mine, few days ago he called and said he was coming to my house so I directed him to a restaurant nearby, next he said he wasn’t there yet, at 12am midnight he called and said he’s at the venue, that we should go clubbing, I told him it was midnight and gates were closed, that was it. He hung up on me and called me names, but I didn’t really, earlier yesterday morning he sent this, threatening get me assassinated.

The screenshot she shared below:

She shared the below picture, writing: “So a lady he has been luring to come see him sent me this …”

