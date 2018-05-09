Entertainment, Gossip, News

Nigerian lady launches Thermoplastic paint brand for road construction (Photos)

A beautiful Nigerian lady launches Thermoplastic paint brand for the construction of roads.

The lady who is identified as Chioma Okpalugo has proved true the saying that ‘what a man can do, a woman can do better.’

The young entrepreneur who has been in the road construction/ engineering business for over 10 years announced the goodnews about her company, Tektron Engineering finally launching their own thermoplastic road paint after almost two years of working on it.

She shared photos of the product on social media and wrote:

I cannot even keep still! Finally producing my own thermoplastic road paint for road construction, took me almost 2 years to get the chemical combination right, testing for years! We have finally rolled out production for the Nigerian market, still can’t believe I did it! Still remember when it was all a dream.

More photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments



Tags

You may also like

“Money makes me wet” – Lady opens up

Tobi gushes over Alex, calls her his favorite village girl

Fans react as Tobi celebrates Alex as his WCW (Photos)

Nigerian woman blasts her husband’s side-chick on Whatsapp & it’s messy

Olakunle Churchill, Cee-C support Chikezie Ijeoma’s street clean campaign (Photos)

FG considers extra year of study for University graduates before NYSC

Tobi & Alex argue over her Instastories (Video)

Davido reacts to rumour he unfollowed Tobi because of Chioma’s friendship with Cee-C

Is this How You’d Win a Grammy? Fans Blast Tekno For Sampling Danfo Drivers’ Song

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *