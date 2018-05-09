Nigerian lady launches Thermoplastic paint brand for road construction (Photos)

A beautiful Nigerian lady launches Thermoplastic paint brand for the construction of roads.

The lady who is identified as Chioma Okpalugo has proved true the saying that ‘what a man can do, a woman can do better.’

The young entrepreneur who has been in the road construction/ engineering business for over 10 years announced the goodnews about her company, Tektron Engineering finally launching their own thermoplastic road paint after almost two years of working on it.

She shared photos of the product on social media and wrote:

I cannot even keep still! Finally producing my own thermoplastic road paint for road construction, took me almost 2 years to get the chemical combination right, testing for years! We have finally rolled out production for the Nigerian market, still can’t believe I did it! Still remember when it was all a dream.

More photos below:

