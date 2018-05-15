Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian Lady lists her achievement as she turns 20

A Nigerian Lady has listed her achievement on Social Media, and we just had to share.

Identified as Ogbonna Rita Prudent Chiwendu on Facebook, the 20 year old revealed that she was admitted into the University at the age of 15, graduated with good grades at the age of 19… and now she’s gotten a good job at the same age of 19.. and now she’s 20, She’s gotten a good apartment as a birthday gift.

She shared her photos on her page with the caption:

“God has shown me GENUINE LOVE. Love that superceeds all other loves !!! At Age 15,I was admitted into a higher instution.As young as I was,God saw me through.”

“Good grades became my surname!!! At age 19 he made me a graduate with flyng colors as my birthday gift. At same age 19 he blessed me with a good paying job in lekki. And now,at age 20,he has given me an apartment as my birthday gift! Mama got my back😘”

“Hardwork pays,Determination Rocks and Focus Helps. Thank you jesus. Happy birthday to me!!!!!! Am a Taurus Diva. #NYSC loading”

