Nigerian lady Recounts How Men of SARS Coerced her into Giving them Money or Get Killed

According to a Twitter user with the handle @Ife_luv shared her encounter with the Special Anti-robbery Squad(SARS) of Nigeria police on her way to a shoot in Ikorodu. According to her, they were pulled over by SARS and made them pay for no reason threatening to waste their lives. She said made a transfer to them so they can be traced. See what she shared on Twitter;

Reactions from many Nigerians

The lady tagged Assistant Commissioner of Police , Abayomi Shogunle and he reacted


