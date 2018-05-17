Nigerian lady Recounts How Men of SARS Coerced her into Giving them Money or Get Killed

According to a Twitter user with the handle @Ife_luv shared her encounter with the Special Anti-robbery Squad(SARS) of Nigeria police on her way to a shoot in Ikorodu. According to her, they were pulled over by SARS and made them pay for no reason threatening to waste their lives. She said made a transfer to them so they can be traced. See what she shared on Twitter;

With my encounter today, it’s safe to say SARS are armed rubbers. Was going for a shoot in Ikorodu today & armed members of SARS pulled us over & made us pay for no reason. Threatening they were gon waste our lives. I made a transfer so they can be traced. @YomiShogunle pic.twitter.com/C8svTkkfon — Princess Ife❤️ (@ife_luv12) May 16, 2018

Reactions from many Nigerians

DM @PoliceNG_PCRRU they helped me get my money refunded and an apology from the officer — Don Corleone (@king_Philz_) May 16, 2018

This is evidence of descent into anarchy. It used to be hidden now with the knowledge that it is going to be traced to them and they still went ahead with the transaction means they have the backing of higher authority and they know they are not going to be penalised — musty (@musty48172070) May 16, 2018

What you did was good. However, I will not hesitate to tell you that NOTHING will be done about it. A friend was once robbed in a one chance bus. She was forced to transfer and when investigation was done, as she’s a banker, it was to a police officer’s account. Nothing was done — Nigeria, what’s going on? (@Nigeriaaaaaaa) May 16, 2018

“It would probably be safer or more prudent to be given POS machines by their inept IG to carry around to ease their exploitative,coercive business transactions,awon ole gbogbo,they’re purely unreformed animals and armed robbers in government uniform and danger to us all” — Onanuga Olubayo J (@TostosblogCom) May 16, 2018

The lady tagged Assistant Commissioner of Police , Abayomi Shogunle and he reacted