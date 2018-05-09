Gossip, Metro News, News

Nigerian Lady Runs Mad After Standing For Hours At Betting Shop In Imo (Photos, Video)


A yet to be identified lady allegedly runs mentally deranged after standing for hours at a betting shop in Mbaise Road, Tetlow.

According to Okehie Stanley, a Facebook user who shared the story on his page;



“Happening now at Mbaise Road by Tetlow.
A curvy, fine girl is now displaying insanity after standing for hours at Bet9ja shop.
She is very fluent in Owerri dialect, Yoruba and Pidgin.
She said her hair is map of Nigeria.”


