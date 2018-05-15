Nigerian lady strips to fight in Dubai (Video)

A Nigerian lady has been seen ranting and exchanging words with another lady on the streets of Dubai.

In the video, she is topless and the lady who she’s fighting with can be seen in a car.

We can’t tell what really transpired between the two as the whole area was heated and noisy out of the lady’s bold attitude.

A young man was also seen trying to keep the lady from the car which the other lady was in and it sure seemed to be that the lady in the car had no guts the face the angered woman.

