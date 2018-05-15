Nigerian Lady Who Survived Fatal Gas Explosion Shares Photos 3 Years After

A young Nigerian lady identified with her Facebbok account as Owolabi Olabisi Mojereola has taken to the social networking platform to thank God for sparing her life after a very fatal gas explosion incident which has left her with serious burns.

The lady shared her story online and writing in Yoruba langauage;

“Ise olorun ko ye enikan, ojona koku, ojabo ko fo, olorun logbemi leke. I still don’t know why i conquer, i still didn’t believe am a living being, God continue your good work in my life, oba alara, ara ire ni ki o fimi da ati gbogbo eyin ti e nkimi ku orire.”

