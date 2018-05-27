Nigerian Man Addicted To Sleeping With Prostitutes Cries Out For Help

Several adults are secretly battling addictions ranging from drugs, s*x, smoking etc but just a few have the effrontery to come out like this man hear.

The story below was shared on one of the most popular online forums in Nigeria as a way of seeking help for the concerned person from netizens:

“I need practical help to overcome my struggle against the use of prostitutes. I picked up this terrible habit shortly after my graduation from university sometime in 2012 and it is a vice that has wrecked my life.

The last success was 13 months without any s*xual involvement with any one before i had a sad event in my life that made me go back to my vomit. Any body with practical advice should please come up with it.. yesterday I went down on my knees again to ask him to give me another chance to fix my life for good. But I really need to take practical actions as faith without work is dead.

I have an amazing future but this lifestyle may cut it off if don’t fight it headlong.

I am 30+ old man that really wish to settle down but not until I quit this habit that has disconnected me from God as well as made my life miserable.

I am from a Christian background.”