Nigerian man builds computer laboratory for his alma mater (Photos)

A Nigerian Digital Marketer has wowed not only his former Primary school management but also netizens after he revealed that he built a computer laboratory for the school.

Editi Effiong took to his Twitter page to share photos of the newly constructed computer laboratory that’s well furnished with Computer systems to be used by each students.

Effiong had made the promise to refurbish the school late last year when he paid a visit and revealed that he attended the school as a pupil over two decades ago.

He’d shared on his page,

Fast forward to few months later, he’s fulfilled his promise as he shared photos on his Twitter page writing,

Starter pack for the two rooms, with shared computers. In a few months, each child will have a computer to themselves.

Photos below:

Editi is the real MVP… please give him some accolades!!

