Nigerian man exposes wife who sent her “indecent photos” to a Bank Manager. (photos)

A man identified as Mr. Arhamerene has been forced to narrate the ordeal of his broken marriage through social media after accusing his wife (now his ex) of having an affair with a colleague who is the operational manager of Zenith Bank at the Delta state university, Abraka.

The heartbroken man shared his story with journalist Sapele Oghenek with the permission to post online.

According to the man, he legally married his wife when he was in second semester 100 level at Delta State University. Then, the wife just graduated and was about to go for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

They got married on the 16th of November 2016 in Warri, according to Jehovah witness laws and accordance in marriage.

He said he was working as a staff for Fidelity Bank with his Diploma in Computer Science, before he resigned and decided to further his education.

According to him, because he was a student struggling with schooling and family together, he decided to look for job for his wife in Zenith Bank, because he knows the Manager of Zenith Bank Abraka branch. He submitted her CV and she was called for interview in Lagos State. He said he spent close to N80,000 during two weeks she left for the exams and interview. She later got the job and was posted Zenith Bank Delta State University Abraka because of her marital status.

He said his wife’s character changed suddenly towards him in all ramifications not knowing that his wife was dating the operational manager of the bank, one Mr. Kingsley Okudide whom she allegedly sent her nude pictures to.

This was said to have led to a quarrel which made him beat her up in the process. The wife called her father, a welder identified as Robert Alerubo who stormed his house with some Warri boys and dealt with him as he took away his daughter and her son [his grandson] for six months now.

He said just recently the ex-wife posted on her Facebook wall, that ” he is the looser than she as gotten a job and a son she has nothing to lose.”

He said he approached the Zenith bank manager to see reasons with him, but he called his father in-law who got him arrested and was detained at Abraka Police Division for two days.

He disclosed that Mr Kingsley Okudide, the head of operations is the cause of his failed marriage and transferred his ex-wife to Warri branch when he noticed people were visiting him in the office over the issue.

He said the news of his failed marriage is everywhere in Abraka community because he is a very popular student among staff of the university.

