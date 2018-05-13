Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian man insults every woman on earth, calls his mother foolish

A Nigerian man identified as Gran Ville on Facebook has taken to the platform to declare all women on earth ‘Foolish’ including his mother.

His post has since gone viral with many Nigerians hurling curses at him, some made jokes.

“We don’t care…no be we tell your mama make she foolish”, One commenter wrote

Another user wrote; “I don’t have a problem if you have a foolish mum… But stop involving other valuable mums and women out there”

One user cursed him out and wished death on him;

“i dnt blame him for this post, i blame you people for not ignoring it, he is a fame seeking nematode, death shall catch up with him soon….you people don’t know that when u see post’s like this, you are meant to ignore it, the same way his destiny ignored him….But as of this moment, Gran Ville:
1. As you have insulted the females of this earth, your future shall dribble you to death.
2. You shall drown your own feckless paramount foolishness.
3. As you continue to seek for fame, aeroplanes shall crash over your dad’s baldhead.

I hope, with these few points of mine, you all hav been convinced and not confused that Gran Ville shall not live to see 5:00pm today.”

In which he simply replied; “Thunder fire you, is it your mother?”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Tobi’s alleged girlfriend, Regina reveals how she almost went into “Yahoo yahoo” when things were tough for her

Cardi B deletes her Instagram account as her feud with Azealia Banks gets messier. (Screenshots)

Tiwa Savage unfollows Davido on Instagram after he teased Wizkid over their relationship

Bobrisky slams lady asking him to stop talking with her husband (18+)

Yemi Solade celebrates daughter as she turns 13 (Photos)

Timi Dakolo trolls man who declared his and Waje’s careers dead for supporting Noble Igwe

#BBNaija: Anto defends Alex against fan who insulted her

The Dome Grand Opening: BBNaija Ex-Housemates turn up in style in Abuja (photos)

Crowd storm the airport to welcome Davido & his girlfriend, Chioma as they visit Sierra Leone (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *