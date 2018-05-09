Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian man manufactures a car with just N80,000 in Abia state (Photos)

An enterprising young Nigerian man has manufactured a car with just a sum of N80,000 in Ohanze town, near the commercial city of Aba in Abia state.

The young man identified as Francis Emmanuel runs a company named EM Automobile.

This enterprising young Nigerian is in the business of manufacturing automobiles and has built a brand of car called the EM Emulate.

According to him, the EM Emulate is manufactured using Mate motorcycle engine together with other locally fabricated materials.

Thus far, and largely due to inadequate funding, he has built only one unit of the EM Emulate. However, here is the interesting part: a unit of the EM Emulate is built with only Eighty thousand naira (N80, 000) !

Indeed, such industry and determination ought to be encouraged. With some encouragement and support, such project have the potential to come out much better.

See more photos:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“I Hate Having Enemies” – Nina Apologizes To Bobrisky

OAP Toolz launches lingerie line for plus-sized women (Photos)

Actress Rosy Meurer hints on getting herself a private jet (Screenshot)

Nigerian lady cursed by parents after she became pregnant out of wedlock becomes the family’s breadwinner

Aliko Dangote is the only Nigerian on 2018 Forbes ‘World’s Most Powerful People list’

10 things you need to know about Davido’s new N9.7 billion private jet

Sophia Momodu replies Davido’s shade

Sophia Momodu replies Davido’s shade, slams Chioma

Adebayo Salami marks birthday with Jide Kosoko and Mr Latin (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *