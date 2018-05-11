Nigerian Man Receives iPhone 6 Gift From A Woman He Met On Facebook, Shares Experience (Photos)

Solomon Buchi Bartholomew

A Nigerian man, Solomon Buchi Bartholomew has shared the wonderful experience after he was gifted a brand new iPhone 6 by a woman residing in Greece.

Buchi who is a motivational speaker said the woman was touched to give him the gift after being blessed by his activities on Facebook.

He wrote: “Today, I received this iPhone 6 sent all the way from Athens, Greece, from a Facebook friend who’s been blessed by my activities on here, and believes passionately in what I do.

I’m so exhilarated by this show of love. I never asked for it. She’s so sweet, kind and highly thoughtful, lacing the phone with a hand written note that says: “Happy birthday Buchi..”

Even tho my birthday is still far in October, I feel really blessed by this act.

This is a motivating factor for me that I inspire people, and more than just give away knowledge and insight to thousands of people, I also am blessed back by these people.

My first iPad was a gift from someone on here. This is my first iPhone and it’s a gift. My guitar was also a gift. All these amongst various other many gifts I’ve received from here; both in kind, cash, and substance. I appreciate all these. It reassures me that I’m adding something to the world in my own way.

As much as material benefits is a superficial motivation for influencing lives positively, but this should also serve as a push for beginner writers, and social media influencers, or just any visioned person. Asides, what you make out of your brand as business, there are unpredictable rewards for inspiring folks. Sometimes it pays more than your own charges.

Of course, I coach and I am paid, I write and I am paid, I speak and I am paid, but many times I receive gifts that worth more than the price of my commercial value.

Without boring you so much, I’d like to announce that this gift will further my passion for vlogging on YouTube, as this device has a better video resolution as a starting point for vloggers.

So more than just congratulating me, please see my first comment and subscribe to my channel.”

