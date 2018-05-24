Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian man shocked after his friend who left for Canada called him & started crying

A Nigerian man has taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to narrate the story of his friend who left Nigeria for Canada a week ago and wept on phone when he called him because he felt that he has wasted 25 years of his life in Nigeria.

The man with the handle @dijiaderoGBA tweeted:

A friend of mine just left Nigeria for Canada last week. Just got off the phone with him & I was surprised when man started crying & I asked why he was doing that & he said “I feel like I wasted 25years of my life in Nigeria”

Oh Nigeria, what have we done to deserve all these?

~ Let me say this in pidgin “If you never reach another man’s farm, you no go know say person farm big pass your own”

Hopefully, Nigeria will be a better country for us all but really, seems we aren’t enjoying anything in this Nation.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Actress, Mercy Johnson loses mom

Checkout these lovely pre-wedding photos of couple who met 5 years ago during NYSC

Peace & Harmony: Ronaldinho set to wed his two girlfriends

Governor Ambode gifts LASU best graduating student N5m, promises to sponsor his masters programme

Nigerian lady schooling in the U.K shares shocking exam question about ‘yahoo yahoo’ in Nigeria

Lady reveals how three old men hypnotized and duped her in Lagos

“I have rights” -30 year old sued by parents to vacate home refuses to leave

Adorable photos of Paul Okoye spending quality time with his twins, Nadia & Nathan

‘Mr P’ Peter Okoye’s car garage will leave you in awe (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *