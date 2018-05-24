Nigerian Man Shocked After His Friend Who Left For Canada Called Him & Was Weeping

A Nigerian man @dijiaderoGBA on Twitter has taken to the micro-blogging platform to narrates the story of his friend who left Nigeria for Canada a week ago wept on phone when he called him because he felt that he has wasted 25 years of his life in Nigeria.

Read the full tweets below;

“~ A friend of mine just left Nigeria for Canada last week. Just got off the phone with him & I was surprised when man started crying & I asked why he was doing that & he said “I feel like I wasted 25years of my life in Nigeria”

Oh Nigeria, what have we done to deserve all these?

~ Let me say this in pidgin “If you never reach another man’s farm, you no go know say person farm big pass your own”

Hopefully, Nigeria will be a better country for us all but really, seems we aren’t enjoying anything in this Nation.”

-Gistreel