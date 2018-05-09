Uncategorized

Nigerian man spends N80,000 to manufacture a car in Abia state (PHOTOS)

A man from Ohanze town near Aba in Abia state identified as Francis Emmanuel had done the impossible by building a vehicle that moves which he calls the EM Emulate.

Francis who runs a company called EM Automobile is in the business of manufacturing automobiles.  Francis Emmanuel has built a brand of car called the

 

According to him, the EM Emulate is manufactured using Mate motorcycle engine together with other locally fabricated materials.

 

Thus far, and largely due to inadequate funding, he has built only one unit of the EM Emulate.

However, the interesting part: a unit of the EM Emulate is built with only Eighty thousand naira (N80,000).

With some encouragement and financial support, such project have the potential to come out much better.

See more photos of it below:

 

 

 

 

 
Source – Akpraise

