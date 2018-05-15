Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian man tells his kids their mother is dead, then beats her when she shows up years later to reunite with her kids

A mother has cried out after her husband battered her because she reunited with her kids years after he took them from her and lied to them that she was dead.

The unnamed woman cried out to the advocacy agency DPA after she was beaten so bad, she lost a tooth and was bleeding.

In a message sent to the agency, she revealed that her husband sent her away 5 years after their marriage, then he married a second wife.

He then enrolled their kids in a school far from home and told the school authorities that his wife is dead and no one is allowed to come visiting his kids.

Read what she wrote below:

5 years after the marriage he sent me out and took another girl from Kogi.

He took my children away from me since then i have been sleeping in my shop until 2011, i got one room apartment, i now started searching for my children he took them to the balls school at Ogun state and told the school principal that i am dead, that no body should come looking for the children, that was how i left and went to warfare they called him, he never came, they now told me to take the matter to the court that i should go get a lawyer that was how i was left because there was no money to eat not alone getting a lawyer

