Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian Medical ‘Slay Queen’ Doctor calls herself a #DoctHoe as she shares sexy pictures

A Beautiful Nigerian Medical Doctor identified as Chioma has gone viral on social media after she shared suggestive photos of herself and tagged herself a “Docthoe”.

Her twitter followers received the photos with mixed views and her photos were quickly retweeted on the micro-blogging site.

Miss Chioma however did not want or expect that kind of attention and she quickly protected her tweets and set her accounts to private .

Here’s what she shared below ;

Some reactions below ;

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Phyno shows off statue of himself erected in Port Harcourt (Photo)

Pastor Adeboye allegedly instructs RCCG members to submit their genitals for examination as part of pre-marital medical tests?

Nigerian Medical doctor/hacker who bought N28m Porsche car with fake bank alert arrested

“You Must Marry Our Daughter’s Corpse” – Family Tells Killer Boyfriend

Pastor Tonto Dikeh ministers through the spirit to her social media followers

“If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round in your life” – Lady Writes

Kiss Daniel changes stage name to Kizz Daniel

Police Declares 8 Bankers Wanted Over Stealing Of Customers Deposits Totaling Over N500M. (Details)

DJ Neptune unveils “GREATNESS” Album Cover with Track list

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *