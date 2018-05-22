Nigerian Medical ‘Slay Queen’ Doctor calls herself a #DoctHoe as she shares sexy pictures

A Beautiful Nigerian Medical Doctor identified as Chioma has gone viral on social media after she shared suggestive photos of herself and tagged herself a “Docthoe”.
Her twitter followers received the photos with mixed views and her photos were quickly retweeted on the micro-blogging site.
Miss Chioma however did not want or expect that kind of attention and she quickly protected her tweets and set her accounts to private .
Here’s what she shared below ;
Some reactions below ;
Location please 😕 so my bae can avoid the hospital 😂
— __IamEmpressHairs (@__IamEmpress__) May 20, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
i think am sick
— Cyril (@Mcpeter042) May 20, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
You mean doctwhore 😂😂
— Martina💘🦄 (@purfection901) May 21, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
You don blow 😂
— Ladi (@LadiFlamez) May 22, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Leave a Comment…
comments