Viral

Nigerian mom buys sanitary pads as birthday gift for her daughter (photos)

Now here’s a mom that understand how the game rolls, A Twitter user identified as Chinemerem took to the platform to share photos of her sister’s weird birthday gift given to her by her mom.

It is a funny thing to give one’s daughter as her mother presented 16 packs of sanitary pads to her sister as she celebrates her birthday.

The twitter user (above) who goes by the name ‘Aunty_Neme’ took to the platform to share the photos as she wrote saying;

“See my mum’s birthday gift to my sister. GOALS!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Why she sis that one can’t tell.

See tweet and photos below;

See photos below;

-Gistreel


