Nigerian Mother Of Two Celebrates Her Divorce, Calls Out Husband’s Girlfriends Who Ruined Her Marriage (Photos)



Uwaila Agbonson

A Nigerian woman is currently celebrating her divorce from her marriage.

The woman,  Uwaila Agbonson who is also a mother of two did not walk away without calling out two women whom she accused of being her husband;s side-chics for being responsible for the demise of her marriage.


She openly called out the names of the ladies on her Instagram post, making references to times that she has caught them with her husband and all of the issues that came along with the cheating scandals.


She however warned them to stay clear off her children, while also informing them that they are now free to frolick with her now ex-husband.


See her story below…

