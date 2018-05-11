“Nigerian music industry needs more songwriters than artistes” – Don Jazzy

Nigerian music mogul and producer, Don Jazzy who’s been in the Nigerian music industry for decades has said that the industry needs more songwriters than it needs artistes.

It’s no news that in the Nigerian entertainment scene, music artistes have the highest number of entertainers than any other entertaining categories like acting, poetry, comedy and all.

This is obviously because of the ever increasing numbers of ‘upcoming artistes’ we get to see each passing day but it’s not so surprising that these artistes tend to put more effort on the beats they make than the lyrics they write.

Which is why MAVINs records boss, Don Jazzy has said the music industry needs more songwriters than artistes, he took to his Twitter page to share,

“I think what our industry needs now is more song writers. We have too many artists as it is”

