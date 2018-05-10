Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th May

Punch

I owe you no apologies, IG tells Senate

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has responded to the Senate resolution on his non-appearance before the upper chamber, saying he owed them no apologies.

Thisday

Police Blame Senate Invasion, Mace Theft on Internal Conspiracy

The police have said the April 18 invasion of the Senate and theft of the mace by hoodlums was made possible by internal conspiracy between some security agencies and some lawmakers.

The Sun

Oyo alleges plot to burn APC secretariat

Oyo State Government, has alleged a sinister plot by the ‘self-styled’ Unity Forum, a dissident group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), to burn down the party state secretariat, in its desperate bid to scuttle Saturday’s local government election and party congresses.

Daily Times

El-Rufai warns employers no to reject corps members

Kaduna state Governor, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has warned employers in the state against rejecting corps members posted to their organizations for the one year national service.

 

Guardian

Senate declares IGP Idris unfit for public office

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, is an enemy of democracy and is unfit to hold public office anywhere in the world, the Senate declared yesterday.

Daily Trust

Recruitment: Police warn applicants against giving bribe

Successful applicants undergoing screening exercise for the Nigeria Police Force have been warned against giving bribes to anybody in order to facilitate their screening.

The Nation

Ex-PDP leaders in APC give seven-day deadline for talks

Members of the New Peoples Democratic Party wing of the coalition that formed the All Progressives Congress (APC) have alleged that the alliance has not favoured them since 2015.

 

Tribune

Ekiti 2018: I’m ready for governance challenge ―Olusola

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has declared himself ready for the challenge of governance, confident that the party will emerge victorious in the July 14 election in the state.

 


