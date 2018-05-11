Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th May

Punch

APC taking Nigerians for fools, says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says the ruling All Progressives Congress is taking Nigerians for fools while “revelling in an unrepentant misgoverning of Nigeria.

Vanguard

Ebola: FAAN assures passengers of safety in airports

FOLLOWING the fresh outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has re-assured passengers and other airport users of safety across its network of airports.

The Sun

Don’t collect dirty notes from banks, CBN urges customers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday blamed commercial banks in the country for sabotaging its efforts at replacing mutilated notes with new ones.

Thisday

Kano is Safe for all Says Gov Ganduje

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that the coming of crowd pulling General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka to Kano ancient city for open religious meeting is a practical indication of a good relationship existing among religious and ethnic groups in the state. He made the statement while welcoming Pastor Muoka who led the church delegation to pay a courtesy visit to his office as a prelude to the international crusade of the church held during the weekendat Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon-Gari, Kano.

Daily Times

Ekiti guber: Fayose, supporters pray against APC primary

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gave a rousing welcome to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Kolapo Olusola as he arrived from Abuja on Thursday after collecting his certificate of return.

Guardian

Oshiomhole joins APC chairmanship race, pledges level-playing field

Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has formally declared his interest to vie for the chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the party’s national convention billed to hold on June 23 this year.

Daily Trust

Obasanjo makes U-turn as Third Force fuses into political party

Ojudu withdraws from Ekiti APC guber primary poll …Adeyeye dumps PDP after primaries in Ekiti Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s political group, the Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CNM), on Thursday, made a U-turn as it fused into African Democratic Congress (ADC), less than four months after it was formed.

Leadership

We Want FG To Obey Court Order On El- Zazzaky – Giwa

Abdulmumin Giwa is the National Secretary of Media Forum, Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN). In this interview with LEADERSHIP FRIDAY, he said the movement is demanding an unconditional release of Ibrahim El- Zazzaky because the court has ordered for his release, and also spoke on the current situation of the movement in the absence of its leader, among others.

Tribune

Community applauds Oba of Benin over  demolition of disputed Oguedion shrine

Elders of the Igbobi community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State have commended Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for the timely intervention over the disputed Oguedion shrine at Urhobo camp (Uzormo), which has been a subject of crisis in the community for years.

The Nation

Senate, IGP rift deepens

The Senate and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris are locked in a battle of wits. The Red Chamber accuses the police chief of disrespect for snubbing its summon. But the police feel otherwise. To senior lawyers Itse Sagay and Femi Falana, the lawmakers are off their track, report Onyedi Ojiabor, JOSEPH JIBUEZE and Faith Yahaya

