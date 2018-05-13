Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th May

The Nation

Nigerian woman sues US airline for ejecting her over body odour

A NIGERIAN woman is in court against the United Airlines, claiming the carrier racially discriminated against her in removing her from her flight at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport following a complaint by a fellow passenger that she had a “pungent” odour.

Punch

PDP, ADC, SDP, 35 parties hold alliance talks to oust Buhari

As part of the moves to oust President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress in 2019, the major opposition parties and third force elements are expected to hold joint and separate talks in the coming days with a view to forging an alliance and supporting one presidential candidate.

Vanguard

Breaking: Fayemi picks APC ticket, floors Segun Oni, 30 others

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela A  former governor of Ekiti State and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, beat 31 other contestants to emerge the winner of the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary held ahead of the July 14 election in the state, Saturday.

Thisday

IG Right to Refuse Senate’s Invitation over Melaye, Say Police, Falana

The Nigeria Police Force has insisted that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, was right in his refusal to honour the invitation by the Nigerian Senate over the worsening security situation in the country and allegations of human rights violations.

The Sun

State of the nation: Governors deceiving Buhari –Usman, president’s in-law

The Chairman of Nigerian Youth Support for Buhari, a group that fought for President Muhammadu Buhari’s candidacy in 2015, Alhaji Lawal Adamu Usman, popularly known as Mr LA, has given reasons there are persistent killings and bombings in the country.

Daily Times

Lawyer Seeks Declaration of Herdsmen as Terrorist Group over Killings

A Makurdi-based legal practitioner, Matthew Nyiutsa has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare herdsmen in Benue state as a terrorist group.

Guardian

My successor will be better, says Aregbesola

Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has said his successor will outperform him.

Daily Trust

Ondo youth protest 10 years of darkness, unbearable living

Young people have taken to the streets to protest 10 years without electricity in South Senatorial District of Ondo State, lamenting neglect and marginalization by the state government.

Tribune

Fayemi wins Ekiti APC governorship primary

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has been elected candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

 

 

 


