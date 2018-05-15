Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th May

The Nation

Don’t spare our leaders, Soyinka tells EFCC Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka yesterday urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-corruption agencies not to spare corrupt leaders.

The lawmaker representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the affairs of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, alleging that the Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, is dividing the party.

THE Senate yesterday said that as an institution, it will respect the ruling of the court by allowing the suspended Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, APC, Delta Central resume plenary today.

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has warned Army personnel to steer clear from politics, especially as 2019 elections draw near.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that if elected president of Nigeria in 2019, he will run a lean government, a policy he said would be part of the restructuring of the country.

Barely 24 hours after he emerged the All Progressives Congress, (APC) flag bearer for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commenced reconciliatory move with his co-contestants.

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday attacked a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helipad in Igbodene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, killing an airman and making away with his rifle.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 general elections.

Environment rights groups, civil society organisations, and labour unions, under the Our Water Our Right Coalition has expressed misgivings on the recent visit of World Bank Executive Directors to Nigeria, saying the visit is just a whitewash to consolidate plans for wholesale privatisation of Nigeria.