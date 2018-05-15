Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th May

The Nation

Punch

Save Rivers APC from Amaechi, Abe urges Buhari

The lawmaker representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the affairs of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, alleging that the Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, is dividing the party.

Vanguard

We will allow Omo-Agege resume plenary today – Senate

THE Senate yesterday said that as an institution, it will respect the ruling of the court by allowing the suspended Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, APC, Delta Central resume plenary today.

The Sun

2019: Steer clear of politics, Buratai warns soldiers

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has warned Army personnel to steer clear from politics, especially as 2019 elections draw near.

Thisday

2019: Atiku Promises to Run Lean Government

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed that if elected president of Nigeria in 2019, he will run a lean government, a policy he said would be part of the restructuring of the country.

Daily Times

Fayemi reaches out to Oni, Aluko, Bamisile, 12 other co-contestants

Barely 24 hours after he emerged the All Progressives Congress, (APC) flag bearer for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commenced reconciliatory move with his co-contestants.

Guardian

Gunmen in Bayelsa attack Air Force helipad, kill airman

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday attacked a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helipad in Igbodene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, killing an airman and making away with his rifle.

Daily Trust

Ngige predicts landslide victory for Buhari

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will win  the 2019 general elections.

Tribune

Water privatisation: Coalition cautions FG, Lagos govt on World Bank directors’ visit

Environment rights groups, civil society organisations, and labour unions, under the Our Water Our Right Coalition has expressed misgivings on the recent visit of World Bank Executive Directors to Nigeria, saying the visit is just a whitewash to consolidate plans for wholesale privatisation of Nigeria.

 


