Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th May

Punch News

Nigerians have reacted to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s activities at the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp at Abagena in Benue State.

Vanguard

THE Senate yesterday pleaded with the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, to call off the on going three weeks old strike which has affected the health sector across the country.

The Sun

Former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has expressed doubts over the possibility of Nigeria holding the 2019 general elections.

Thisday

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to sustain the anti-corruption war despite the scars he suffered in his first attempt at fighting corruption as a military head of state between 1984 and 1985.

Daily Times

A legal practitioner and activist, Anthony Chyma, has tackled the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, for describing Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as “being malicious and unfair to the NWC”.

Guardian

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government will not rest until it hunts down conscienceless looters of the nation’s treasury.

Daily Trust

The ruling APC has expressed confidence that its mandate allegedly stolen in 2014 cannot be taken again in the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

The Nation

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said the government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) Focus Labs has identified more than $22.5 billion in private investments from about 164 projects.

Tribune

Alhaji Mohammed Musbahu, is the Commandant of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Sokoto State.