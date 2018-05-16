Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th May

Punch News

Nigerians react as Osinbajo teaches internally displaced kids ‘prophetic’ song

Nigerians have reacted to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s activities at the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp at Abagena in Benue State.

Vanguard

Ebola: Senate asks JOHESU to call off strike

THE Senate yesterday pleaded with  the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, to call off the on going three weeks old strike which has affected the health sector across the country.

The Sun

There may be no elections in 2019 –Bafarawa

Former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has expressed doubts over the possibility of Nigeria holding the 2019 general elections.

Thisday

Buhari: I was Jailed for Three Years for Fighting Corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to sustain the anti-corruption war despite the scars he suffered in his first attempt at fighting corruption as a military head of state between 1984 and 1985.

Daily Times

APC congresses: Lawyer slams APC spokesman over attack on Okorocha

A legal practitioner and activist, Anthony Chyma, has tackled the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, for describing Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as “being malicious and unfair to the NWC”.

Guardian

No hiding place for treasury looters in Nigeria, Buhari vows

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government will not rest until it hunts down conscienceless looters of the nation’s treasury.

Daily Trust

Our mandate won’t be stolen again in Ekiti -APC

The ruling APC has expressed confidence that its mandate allegedly stolen in 2014 cannot be taken again in the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

The Nation

We’ll create 500,000 jobs with $22.5b private investments, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said the government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) Focus Labs has identified more than $22.5 billion in private investments from about 164 projects.

Tribune

Drug abuse is time bomb — Sokoto NDLEA commandant

Alhaji Mohammed Musbahu, is the Commandant of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Sokoto State.


Tags

You may also like

Military collude with Armed band to Kill Nigerians: Now TY Danjuma has been vindicated – Reno Omokri

Sadly Buhari Went to Jigawa to Commission Borehole – PDP

Instead of Addressing Problems, Buhari organises and attends political rallies – PDP

GTBank Launches Redesigned Corporate Website

Recharge your Body and Phone in the Lucozade Airtime Promotion

FINALLY WON MY MOTHER-IN-LAW OVER

So Abacha Actually Stole? Nigerians Mock Buhari After He Says $320m Abacha loot will be used to support the poor

Nigerians Blast Buhari’s Team For Bragging About Huge Crowd That Welcomed Buhari in Jigawa

DR. PHILOMINA UYOVIRUME OFUAFO (FRS) TO CHAIR THE 2018 PRIDE WOMEN CONFERENCE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *