Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th May

Punch News
Nigerians react as Osinbajo teaches internally displaced kids ‘prophetic’ song
Nigerians have reacted to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s activities at the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp at Abagena in Benue State.
Vanguard
Ebola: Senate asks JOHESU to call off strike
THE Senate yesterday pleaded with the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, to call off the on going three weeks old strike which has affected the health sector across the country.
The Sun
There may be no elections in 2019 –Bafarawa
Former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has expressed doubts over the possibility of Nigeria holding the 2019 general elections.
Thisday
Buhari: I was Jailed for Three Years for Fighting Corruption
President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to sustain the anti-corruption war despite the scars he suffered in his first attempt at fighting corruption as a military head of state between 1984 and 1985.
Daily Times
APC congresses: Lawyer slams APC spokesman over attack on Okorocha
A legal practitioner and activist, Anthony Chyma, has tackled the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, for describing Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as “being malicious and unfair to the NWC”.
Guardian
No hiding place for treasury looters in Nigeria, Buhari vows
President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government will not rest until it hunts down conscienceless looters of the nation’s treasury.
Daily Trust
Our mandate won’t be stolen again in Ekiti -APC
The ruling APC has expressed confidence that its mandate allegedly stolen in 2014 cannot be taken again in the July 14, 2018 governorship election.
The Nation
We’ll create 500,000 jobs with $22.5b private investments, says Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said the government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) Focus Labs has identified more than $22.5 billion in private investments from about 164 projects.
Tribune
Drug abuse is time bomb — Sokoto NDLEA commandant
Alhaji Mohammed Musbahu, is the Commandant of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Sokoto State.