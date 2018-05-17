Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th May

Punch

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has said that defeating President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections will be easy.

Vanguard

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said he was prepared to step down from his position at anytime since he did not solicit to become Vice President, noting the position meant nothing to him.

The Sun

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, comes to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and will discuss religious intolerance. “His coming is a warning: We are here and we are not alone. It is a relief visit.” That is the statement from Mother Rita of Oya, from Ilê Axé Oya Yamim Axé Bangboxe.

Thisday

Unknown gunmen wednesday killed three policemen and kidnapped one Abdul Nasir, an engineer and a Syrian national working with Triacta Construction Company in Sokoto State.

Daily Times

The All-Atiku Support Group (AASG)has blamed the criticism by the Buhari Media Organisation of the proposal by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to privatise some aspects of the oil and gas sector as a display of poor knowledge about modern economic management.

Guardian

Femi Otedola is one of the richest men in Nigeria who name has been used in songs as a standard of wealth.

Tribune

The President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to receive the harmonized Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) from the National Assembly, the Presidency has revealed.

The Nation

Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday accused Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris of plotting to frame him up “to settle scores.”