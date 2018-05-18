Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th May

Punch
Supreme Court orders Akingbola to face his N5bn trial
The Supreme Court has ordered a former Managing Director of the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc, Dr. Erastus Akingbola, to return to the Federal High Court in Lagos to face his trial on N5bn fraud charges.
Vanguard
We’ve made Gov. Okorocha politically irrelevant – Imo APC stakeholders
The All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo stakeholders have said that they have made Gov. Rochas Okorocha politically irrelevant in their determination to rescue the party from imminent collapse in the state.
The Sun
Ramadan Kareem : President Buhari participates in Tafsir
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday joined the Muslim faithful all over the world who crowded neighborhood mosques for the Ramadan Tafsir – the translation and explanation of the Holy Qu’ran.
Daily Times
BREAKING: Soldiers invades Police station, arrest DPO over murder of colleague
A clash happened along Ada George Road in Port Harcourt on Thursday morning as soldiers sacked the Rumukpakani Police Station, allegedly over the killing of their colleague by a policeman.
Guardian
Leadership
I Didn’t Orchestrate Arrest Of Kwara Youths – Lai Mohammed
The Nation
Tribune
Buratai updates Buhari on Nigerian Army, security situation
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja received a briefing from the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen, Tukur Buratai, on the happenings in the Nigerian Army as well as latest security situation across the country.
