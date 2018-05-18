Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th May

 

 

Punch

Supreme Court orders Akingbola to face his N5bn trial

The Supreme Court has ordered a former Managing Director of the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc, Dr. Erastus Akingbola, to return to the Federal High Court in Lagos to face his trial on N5bn fraud charges.

Vanguard

We’ve made Gov. Okorocha politically irrelevant – Imo APC stakeholders

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo stakeholders have said that they have made Gov. Rochas Okorocha politically irrelevant in their determination to rescue the party from imminent collapse in the state.

The Sun

Ramadan Kareem : President Buhari participates in Tafsir

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday joined the Muslim faithful all over the world who crowded neighborhood mosques for the Ramadan Tafsir – the translation and explanation of the Holy Qu’ran.

Daily Times

BREAKING: Soldiers invades Police station, arrest DPO over murder of colleague

A clash happened along Ada George Road in Port Harcourt on Thursday morning as soldiers sacked the Rumukpakani Police Station, allegedly over the killing of their colleague by a policeman.

Guardian

U.S. Secretary of State calls Buhari, reaffirms Nigeria-U.S. relations

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Nigeria’s President Muhamadu Buhari and reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between the U.S. and Nigeria, U.S. Department of State, said.

Leadership

I Didn’t Orchestrate Arrest Of Kwara Youths – Lai Mohammed

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has vehemently rejected the accusation that he orchestrated the arrest of youths in Kwara State.

The Nation

Tribune

 Buratai updates Buhari on Nigerian Army, security situation

President Muhammadu  Buhari on Thursday in Abuja received a briefing from the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen, Tukur Buratai, on the happenings in the Nigerian Army as well as latest security situation across the country.

 

 


