Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th May

Punch

A human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN); a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome; and legal practitioner, Dr. Konyinsola Ajayi, have disagreed on an order by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for the transfer of suspects arrested in Kwara State over allegations of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Vanguard

THE probe panel set up by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.General Tukur Buratai, to investigate allegations made against the Nigerian Army in the course of operations in Taraba State, has dismissed the allegations.

The Sun

Senator Kabiru Marafa represents Zamfara Central senatorial district of Zamfara State. In the Senate, he heads the committee on petroleum (Upstream). Marafa who is gunning to succeed his state governor, Abdulaziz Yari is currently at loggerheads with him.

Thisday

AMCON takes over Oduah’s assetsCBN intervenes in forex market with fresh $293m By Obinna Chima in Lagos andAlex Enumah in Abuja The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the former Managing Director of the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc, Dr. Erastus Akingbola, to return to the Federal High Court, Lagos, to face his trial on alleged N5 billion

Daily Times

Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth, Africa on Friday, rounded off its 8th Regional Conference with the appointment of the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu as its new chairman.



Tribune

Fresh facts have emerged on the recent armed robbery attack on five banks in Offa, Kwara State by licensed private security practitioners in the state.The association said that men of the state police command did…

The Federal Government paid over N5.64 million into the bank account of a deceased pensioner after his family had been initially paid all his entitlements.

The Nation

THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and nine others have sued the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, over the conduct of ward and local government congresses of the party in Bauchi State.

Leadership

Since the departure of Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff from the ruling All progressive Congress (APC) to the opposition Party, the People’s Democratic party (PDP) where he was made Chairman of the Party, the political atmosphere in Borno, especially with regards to the ruling APC in the state has been that managed by select individuals.