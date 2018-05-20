Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th May

Punch

The All Progressives Congress on Saturday, held elections that produced new executives for the party in all the states of the federation. The elected officials are also expected to serve as delegates to the partys national convention scheduled to hold next month in Abuja.

Vanguard

Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, ex-agitators’ group known as Niger Delta Ex-militants For Peace and Good Governance yesterday threw their weight behind the aspiration of Omoyele Sowore to be the next President of Nigeria.

Thisday

Allegations are baseless, says Army Senator Iroegbu in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state has accused the Nigerian army and the police for allegedly aiding in the manipulation the results of the May 12 local government elections in the state. In a statement issued saturday in Kaduna,

Daily Trust

Despite a directive by the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the postponement of the Delta State Congress, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege/Chief Great Ogboru’s faction of the State APC went ahead to conduct a state congress this weekend.

Tribune

THE Enugu State Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ended abruptlyon Saturdayas thugs stormed the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, the venue of the election and chased party stakeholders and delegates away with dangerous weapons. Prominent

Leadership

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Mr Kole Ajayi is dead. Ajayi reportedly died on Friday while travelling to Lagos to attend a meeting of Ekiti State University (EKSU) Alumni Association. The 51-year-old politician was said to have given up the ghost before he could b

The Nation

The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Office said it has uncovered a clandestine plan by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to carry out coordinated attacks on supporters and associates of former Governor Segun Oni, using thugs who would pretend to be working for Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel Development and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)