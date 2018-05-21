Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st May

Punch

A former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the Social Democratic Party where he said he desired to contest the September 22 governorship election in the state. Omisore announced his defection in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday.

Vanguard

THE leadership of ethnic groups in Benue State under the aegis of Mdzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi Ny’Igede, have accused the Federal Government of taking sides with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and militant herdsmen allegedly responsible for the ceaseless killings in the state

The Sun

Over 200 Nigerians inmates in Nsawan Medium Prison in Ghana have appealed to the Nigerian government to urgently fast-tract the process for the signing of Prison Transfer Agreement between Nigeria and Ghana to enable them complete their prison term in Nigeria. They made the appeal during the visit of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to.

Thisday

Demands probe of N1.4 trillion By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of operating a corruption-infested fuel subsidy regime. The party challenged the president to submit himself for an independent inquest on the handling of the N1.4 trillion oil subsidy regime as well as the alleged

Daily Times

Following the reports of a doctored video of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K Idris, in a new post shared on her IG page, Zonal PPRO Dolapo Badmus, has said anyone who uses a doctored video to judge the IGP wrongly, is delusional.

Tribune

THE Presidency on Sunday warned that the defeat of President Muhammadu Buhari and the return of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to government in 2019 will reverse the gains the present administration has made since

The Nation

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday explained why the government and the private sector are making huge investments in the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ)