Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd May

Punch

Vanguard

Convention: APC under me won’t be platform for all comers ‘ Oshiomhole



A frontline contender for the office of national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that if voted in at the party’s forthcoming national convention, the party would no longer..

Thisday

EFCC to Arraign Shagari Over N500m Diezani Largesse



The Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until today to arraign a former Minister of Water Resources Mukhtar Shehu Shagari and four others. The others charged along with the ex-minister are: Ibrahim Gidado, Nasiru Dalhatu, Ibrahim Milgoma and Abdullahi Mohammed Wali.

The Sun

Daily Times

The Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly Senator Dino Melaye has sent a Thank You Message to Nigerians for the massive support…

Guardian

The Federal Government yesterday launched an upgraded website aimed at bringing governance close to the people.The Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who declared the website open, stated that the upgraded website, which cost about N64 million…

Daily Trust

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to be prepared to accept defeat in the 2019 general elections, claiming that all indices showed that Nigerians are no longer at home with him.

Tribune

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday visited the leader of the Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti at his country home in Akure, Ondo State after over 20 years of such meeting.

Leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the erosion control works on the drainage basin of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria lake/dam would re-stimulate improved agricultural activities in the university and its surroundings. Buhari , who stated this in Kaduna at the commissioning and handover ceremony of the project cited in Zaria local government area…

The Nation

Buoyed by the olive branch from leaders of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party(nPDP),the All Progressives Congress(APC) is to meet with Senate President Bukola Saraki, House Speaker Yakubu Dogara and others.Other aggrieved bigwigs on the radar of the party are Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, ex-Governors Rabiu Kwankwaso, Aliyu Wammako and Danjuma Goje.