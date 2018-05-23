Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd May

Punch

Although he did not mention any name, Buhari said a former Nigerian leader was bragging at a time that his administration spent the amount on power sector, yet there was nothing to show for the expenditure.

Vanguard 2019: Ex-militant leader vows to mobilise votes for Buhari in N’Delta ABUJA- AHEAD of 2019 presidential election, ex-militant leader under Phase II Amnesty group of Presidential Amnesty Programme, ‘General’ Emma Sinaman, on Tuesday, assured President Muhammadu Buhari of massive vote in the Niger Delta region… Thisday Senators Meet Buhari over Alleged Move to Frame Saraki Senator Adamu: Meeting was needless Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja A nine-man committee constituted by the Senate last week over an allegation by its president, Senator Bukola Saraki that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, wanted to frame him up in a cult case, met with… The Sun Land war rocks Enugu Big shots count losses as bulldozer demolishes buildings Raphael Ede, Enugu April 28 was indeed gloomy in several homes and offices following the demolition of buildings in a choice estate around the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. The high and mighty, mainly indigenes of the state, had since 2010 been embroiled in a protracted tussle… Daily Times Just In: Ondo lawmakers impeach Deputy Speaker

Lawmakers in Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached Deputy Speaker of the House, Honourable Iroju Ogundeji (Odigbo Constituency II). The All Progressives Congress… Guardian

Catholics staged a nationwide protest, yesterday, calling on the Federal Government to end indiscriminate killings of innocent citizens.

Daily Trust

A faction of the APC in Kwara State loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari has accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of conniving with some members and frustrating the congresses held in the state which turned out to be a butt of joke.

Tribune

THE proposed plan by the Federal Government to construct a nuclear power plant would offer Nigerians a cheaper and stable source of electricity pricing, in the long run, borne out of lower operating costs.

Leadership

The Senator representing Borno Central senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Baba Kaka Garbai, has distributed 800 Sewing Machines to 800 members of Maiduguri Metroplitan Tailors Association from the 15 wards of Maiduguri metropolis. This is even as he involved the police in the distribution of the machines to all the beneficiaries to avoid…

The Nation

Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service Hameed Ali said yesterday that only lazy Nigerians can be hungry.According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari had done so much for agriculture that farmers are now rich.The government, he said, has provided the enabling environment for all.Col. Ali (trd) made the remark when he led the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) on a visit to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa…