Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th May

The Nation

With the controversy stirred by allegations and counter-allegations over the alleged $16 billion investment in the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) still raging, another report has shown the identities of 27 companies that benefited in the cash…

Tribune

APPARENTLY reacting to the travail of the former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang who is presently being detained in Jos Prison, Governor Simon Lalong has stated that he was also a one time

Punch

Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna Some bandits in separate operations reportedly abducted at least 31 persons at Kwanan-Dutse and Labi villages in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State between Tuesday and Wednesday. The bandits, wielding assault rifles and in military fatigue, were said to have kidnapped the 31 persons between Tuesday and Wednesday,

Vanguard

Strong evocations of political indiscretion overflowed yesterday as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari and former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo took positions against one another.

The Sun

Presidency, military fault report Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Molly Kilete, Abuja Amnesty International

Thisday

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, wednesday indicated that but for the timely interventions of the government, first through backchannel consultations and then open dialogues with militants who resumed bombing of oil facilities in the Niger Delta in 2015, the country could have been crippled.

Daily Times

The Peoples Democratic Party has said PresidentMuhammadu Buhari knows little about the country. It described Buharisstatement that roads were not rehabilitated after he left the…

Guardian

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday at the 22nd convocation of the Lagos State University (LASU) granted scholarship and N5 million cash reward to the overall best graduating student, Ogunsanya Fuhad Adetoro.

Leadership

The Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Usman Ngelzerma, has advised that in the interim, the federal government should develop the grazing reserves before arriving at ranching. However, he said that ranching requires enough land but is an inevitable initiative that must be reached.