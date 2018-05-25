Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th May

Punch

An executive bill sent to the Senate seeking to concentrate the control of water resources in the hands of the Federal Government has divided senators across regional lines.

Vanguard

THE Predidency on Thursday denied the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari altered the list containing names of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Convention Planning Sub-

The Sun

Former Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has called for a massive education of insurance policy makers in the country to achieve deep insurance penetration among the populace.

Thisday

There are strong indications that the last-ditch attempt to settle the rift between the defunct nPDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) arising from complaints of the former of marginalisation and maltreatment of its members by the leadership of the APC is headed for the rocks as allegations bordering on the exclusion of members of the nPDP from the party’s upcoming national convention subcommittees unravel.

Daily Times

Two months after the House of Representatives lifted the 180 legislative days suspension placed on Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin from Kano State , Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday voided the suspension.

Guardian

Gunfire in Kano court as EFCC arraigns Shekarau, Wali The incident occurred as the police confronted angry supporters of former governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Aminu Wali, and former Director General of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Mansur Ahmad – all chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Leadership

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, has said the outburst by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government that it would have dragged in Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, but for his constitutional immunity, confirmed fears that government wants to silence the opposition.

Tribune

The National Assembly is to transmit the passes 2018 Appropriation Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday for his assent.

The Nation