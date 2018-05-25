Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th May

 

 

Punch

Buhari’s bill on water resources splits northern, southern senators

An executive bill sent to the Senate seeking to concentrate the control of water resources in the hands of  the Federal Government has divided senators across regional lines.

Vanguard

Buhari never substituted, smuggled names for APC Convention – Presidency

THE Predidency on Thursday denied the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari altered the list containing names of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Convention Planning Sub-

The Sun

Okonjo-Iweala advocates massive education of policymakers

Former Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has called for a massive education of insurance policy makers in the country to achieve deep insurance penetration among the populace.

Thisday

APC, nPDP Rift Deepens, Faction Keeps Options Open

There are strong indications that the last-ditch attempt to settle the rift between the defunct nPDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) arising from complaints of the former of marginalisation and maltreatment of its members by the leadership of the APC is headed for the rocks as allegations bordering on the exclusion of members of the nPDP from the party’s upcoming national convention subcommittees unravel.

Daily Times

Court voids Abdulmumin Jibrin’s suspension 

Two months after the House of Representatives lifted the 180 legislative days suspension placed on Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin from Kano State , Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday voided the suspension.

Guardian

Gunfire in Kano court as EFCC arraigns Shekarau, Wali

The incident occurred as the police confronted angry supporters of former governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Aminu Wali, and former Director General of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Mansur Ahmad – all chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Leadership

PDP Blows Hot Over Threat To Gov Wike’s Life

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, has said the outburst by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government that it would have dragged in Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, but for his constitutional immunity, confirmed fears that government wants to silence the opposition.

Tribune

Buhari to receive 2018 budget Friday —Saraki

The National Assembly is to transmit the passes 2018 Appropriation Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday for his assent.

The Nation

Why Obasanjo is angry, by Presidency

The Presidency said yesterday that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is angry with President Muhammadu Buhari because “Buhari is fixing Nigeria with improved power supply and OBJ (Obasanjo) is angry”


Tags

You may also like

Morgan Freeman Apologises after being accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Only ‘the wilfully blind’ will not see the good things happening to the Nigerian economy – FG

Nigerian lady schooling abroad shares her exam question about Nigerian fraud (Photos)

MOËT & CHANDON GRAND DAY’ BRINGS BACK THE ART OF THE FÊTE

FCMB Produces More Millionaires in First Draws of ‘ ’Millionaire Promo Season 5 ’’

Amnesty International: Nigerian soldiers rape women and girls who fled Boko Haram terrorists

Ekiti Guber: Angry Youths Ripping Off Fayemi’s Poster (Video)

List of 58 illegal universities in Nigeria – NUC

INTRODUCTION TO AIICO INSURANCE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *