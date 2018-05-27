Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th May

Punch

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday declared that Nigeria has the capacity to overcome the many challenges it is facing. He said this while addressing State House Correspondents after a special service to observe the countrys Childrens Day held at the Aso Villa chapel, Abuja.

Vanguard

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that should Nigerians forget the bad years of the it’s sixteen years in government…

Thisday

The Adamawa Ministry of Health has confirmed that the cases of cholera outbreak in Mubi have risen to 434 with 13 deaths. The Information Officer of the Ministry, Mr Abubakar Muhammed, confirmed the number via a

The Sun

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti A former Group Managing Director of Wema Bank, andone time deputy to Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose,Adebisi Omoyeni, who is one ofthe 35 governorship candidates published by INEC for the July 14 poll,and candidate of the People Alliance for National Development and Liberty Party (PANDEL), has assured the people of Ekiti that..

Guardian

President Muhammadu Buhari in clear terms told senators who went to seek his intervention over the face-off between the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, that all public officers should be allowed to perform their duties in line with the law.

Leadership

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has warned Nigeria to desist from hate speech saying, such speech is capable of depriving the nation of national cohesion, unity and progress. The director, NOA, Mr David Manya who said this during a programme organised by the Awareness For Good Leadership Peace And Development, entitled: ”Campaign Against Hate Speech…

BusinessDay

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris is known for disobeying orders from failing to heed to several summons by the National Assembly, to disobeying his own employer, to even failing to carry out the very orders he has given himself. On Monday, March 19, the IGP ordered immediate withdrawal of personnel attached…

The Herald

The war of words between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President MuhammaduBuhari has raged on with the former President listing reasons why he thinks Buhari must be stopped. He made these comments while meeting with leaders of the pan-Yoruba organisation, Afenifere, last week in Akure, the Ondo State capital.