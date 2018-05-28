Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th May

Punch

The Presidency again took on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday and accused one of its former Presidents of illegal removal of state governors.

Vanguard

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has cautioned those she described as mischief makers to desist from trying to distort what she said in her book, ‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines,’ for their political reasons.

The Sun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to stop spreading false

Thisday

We’ve Kept Our Promisesto Nigerians, FG Insists

With a massive investment of N2.7 trillion in infrastructure, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said President Muhammadu Buhari has delivered on his campaign promises to Nigerians. Apparently unimpressed by the ruling partys chest thumping…

Daily Times



A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has written an open letter to United States of America president, Donald Trump…

Guardian

Human rights activist and senator representing Kaduna Central Zone, Shehu Sani, has said that the days of Governor Nasir El-Rufai in office are numbered following his decision to contest against him in the 2019 governorship election.

Daily Trust

South East, Buharis shoreline for 2019 – VON DG



The Director General (DG) of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Osita Okechukwu, has described the South East as the shoreline of President Muhammadu Buhari and by extension the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election…

Tribune

Presidency hits Obasanjo over move to oust Buhari



THE Presidency on Sunday came hard on former President, Olusegun Obasanjo for daring to tag the Muhammadu Buhari administration a failure and working towards its ouster, recalling the propensity of the former leader to topple…

Leadership

Strike:Saraki Meets With Health Workers Today



As a follow-up to his mediation between Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the federal government, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, is set to meet with the leadership of JOHESU today at 3pm at his office in the Senate. A press statement from the Senate President’s media office, noted that Saraki began intervening in…

The Nation

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have been worse but for President Muhammadu Buhari’s Reconciliation Committee headed by the party’s National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Coordinator of Buhari Support Organisation in Ondo State, Mike Adeyanju, has said.