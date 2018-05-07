Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th May

Punch

Although Nigeria parades many courageous editors and journalists, whether they still have the will to stand firm remains another issue, a former General Manager of the Plateau State Publishing Corporation, Jonathan Ishaku, has said.

Vanguard

Lawyers drag NASS, AGF, others to court over lawmakers’ remunerations

The Second National Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr Monday Ubani and a lawyer, Mr John Nwokwu,

The Sun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigerians will be further divided and impoverished if President Muhammadu Buhari is reelected for a second term in the 2019 presidential poll. Thisday Don’t Turn to Propaganda Poster Boy, PDP Tells Osinbajo The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo not to belittle his high office by allowing himself to be used as poster boy to bandy figures and make unsubstantiated statements against the opposition. Daily Times Osinbajo, PDP in war-of-words over missing funds Osinbajo should account for missing NNPC N19trn, N18bn NEMA – PDP …Osinbajo: The difference between us and past govt is that we are not thieves The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of complicity in a large scale sleaze in the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. Guardian APC okays congresses as protests by members rage The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said it was satisfied with what it described as the peaceful conduct of its ward congresses across the country at the weekend. Daily Trust PDP bars Fayose’s aides from voting at primary Only serving and former elected officials still in the camp of Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose will vote at the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for Tuesday in Ado Ekiti. Tribune

Governor Ayodele Fayose, has raised the alarm that those who disrupted the All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday primary election are allegedly planning, in connivance with some elements in APC, to replicate same action in May 8 primary of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

Leadership

The Ekiti State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the violence which erupted at Saturday’s governorship primary of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The Nation