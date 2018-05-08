Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th May

Punch
FG fighting corruption without any serious conviction, says Tunde Bakare
The Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said the Federal Government’s approach to fighting corruption in the country was defective and therefore had yet to produce any serious conviction after three years.
Vanguard
Boko Haram no longer holds our territory, Nigeria tells UN
New York – Nigeria told the UN General Assembly in New York that the Boko Haram terrorists no longer held any territory in the country.
The Sun
Codeine: NAFDAC clamps down on Emzor, two others
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC), has clamped down on three pharmaceutical firms, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ind. Ltd., Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited and Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited that were implicated in the codeine syrup following the BBC documentary.
Thisday
Birnin Gwari Attack: Death Toll Rises to 61, El-Rufai Visits Community
The death toll in Saturday’s attack by armed bandits in Gwaska Community, Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State has reportedly risen to 61.
Daily Trust
Botched APC primary: Aggrieved party members sack state exco, appoint caretaker committee
The crisis rocking Ekiti state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) over inconclusive governorship primary last Saturday took a new dimension on Monday as scores of party members announced..
Leadership
‘Billionaire Kidnapper’, Evans Alleges Maltreatment By Prison Officials
The ongoing trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike yesterday took a dramatic twist, as he broke down in tears before the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere, alleging that prison officials are maltreating him.
Tribune
Catholic Bishop raises alarm over looming herdsmen, farmers’ clash in Osun, Ondo states
The Nation
Govt recovers N7.8b, $378m through Whistle-blower’s policy
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday that Nigeria recovered about N7.8 billion, $378 million and £27,800 through the Whistle-blower’s Policy launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2016.