Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th May

Punch

The Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said the Federal Government’s approach to fighting corruption in the country was defective and therefore had yet to produce any serious conviction after three years.

Vanguard

New York – Nigeria told the UN General Assembly in New York that the Boko Haram terrorists no longer held any territory in the country.

The Sun

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control ( NAFDAC), has clamped down on three pharmaceutical firms, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ind. Ltd., Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited and Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited that were implicated in the codeine syrup following the BBC documentary.

Thisday

The death toll in Saturday’s attack by armed bandits in Gwaska Community, Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State has reportedly risen to 61.

Daily Trust

The crisis rocking Ekiti state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) over inconclusive governorship primary last Saturday took a new dimension on Monday as scores of party members announced..

Leadership

The ongoing trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike yesterday took a dramatic twist, as he broke down in tears before the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere, alleging that prison officials are maltreating him.

Tribune

The Catholic Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, Most Reverend John Akin Oyejola on Monday raised an alarm over looming herdsmen and farmers’ clash in some communities in Osun and Ondo states, saying security agencies and relevant government agencies must deploy proactive measures to nip the development in the bud.

The Nation