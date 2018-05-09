Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th May

Punch

I killed my daughter because she irritates me, says 15-year-old housewife

The police in Niger State have apprehended a 15-year-old housewife, Fatima Adamu, and her ex-lover, Usman Mohammed, of Egbati village in the Agaie Local Government Area of the state for the murder of her daughter identified as Hauwa.

Vanguard

Forget the crisis, APC will win July 14 governorship election — Ayo Arise

A Governorship Aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress, Senator Ayo Arise on Tuesday expressed optimism that the party would win the forthcoming governorship election notwithstanding the crisis the party is passing through.

The Sun

PDP: Fayose’s deputy emerges candidate

The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Professor Kolapo Olusola yesterday emerged winner of a keenly contested Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary.

Thisday

Finally, IG to Appear Before Senate Wednesday over Rising Insecurity, Melaye

After ignoring the summons of the National Assembly, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, is expected to appear before the Senate Wednesday to brief the lawmakers on efforts being made by the police to quell the rising insecurity in different parts of the country.

Daily Times

Civil Defene tortures suspect to death in Kogi

Ogaminana in Adavi local government area of Kogi state was thrown into confusion following the alleged torture to death of a commercial motorcyclist (Okada rider), Onimisi Ilori by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC).

Daily Trust

Ekiti primary: Akande meets Oyegun today

The former Interim National Chairman of the ruling APC, Chief Bisi Akande, hinted yesterday that a decision that would give best advantage to the party and the country had been taken on the inconclusive governorship primary election in Ekiti State.

Tribune

60-year-old docked in Osun over alleged N.5m fraud

A 60-year old man identified as Mudashiru Adejumo Akede, was on Tuesday, arraigned before a Magistrate Court, sitting in Osogbo for allegedly being involved in N500,000 fraud.

The Nation

Saraki, Magu meet at EFCC’s N24b office complex in Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki met face to face with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu in Abuja.

Guardian

Varsity partners Ebonyi government on police officers’ wives training

As part of its community service, the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State is partnering with Ebonyi State government to build the entrepreneurial capacity of wives of police officers serving in the state.

 

 


