Nigerian Pastor’s Deliverance Session In ‘Wrestling’ Style Causes A Stir (Video)

The Founder/General overseer of Royal Family International Ministries identified as Cee Mukonori, has taken to his Facebook page to post a video of an alleged Nigerian Pastor during a deliverance session where the man of God kicked and threw a congregant on the chairs and floor in typical WWE style.

Pastor Mukonori posted the shocking video clip and wrote;

“THAT ERROR MUST BE CORRECTED

After This kind of Deliverance a Person Will Know how To Conduct himself in the Presence of The WWE Champion Pastor. All that glitters is not gold.

Those who do not Tithe never play around a bitter dubious Pastor in church.And if you are playing around your Pastors girlfriend /wife keep a distance.

If you think the devil is an elusion, the wait and see this video clip to the end. Then you will know that he is real. This Man Almost got killed right in the Presence Of The Most High God by The Worlds Heavy Weight Champion Pastor.

There is a proverb which says, “ONCE BEATEN TWICE SHY”. How can one beat hundred birds with the same stone. I feel sorry for that commentator because after that victim he is the next on line.

This is Extremely Dangerous.. “This kind of wickedness is too extreme that even the devil himself will shout the name of Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ “.

A lot of people are coming to my inbox asking me the Pastor’s name and the name of the Church.. Well, His name is Prophet Onitsha, Founder Of Mountain Of Holy Ghost Intervention Ministries. You can follow his crazy stuff of His Fb page.”

